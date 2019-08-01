Adam Kownacki talks with Heidi Androl before his press conference from Brooklyn, NY
Video Details
Adam Kownacki is in Brooklyn, NY for the press conference for his fight with Chris Arreola. He talks with Heidi Androl before it started.
