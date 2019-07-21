Keith Thurman upbeat after loss to Manny Pacquiao: ‘I know that I got his respect in the ring’
Video Details
Moments after his first career loss, a split decision vs. Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman detailed what went wrong and what respect the two fighters gained for one another. He also mentioned a potential suspension coming from the Nevada Athletic Commission.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618