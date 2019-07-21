Shawn Porter to Errol Spence Jr.’s face: ‘He has not fought anyone like me’
Video Details
Shawn Porter and Errol Spence Jr. discussed their upcoming IBF & WBC World Welterweight title bout and Porter said Spence is going to fall short, because he's never faced someone as talented.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618