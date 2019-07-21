Sergey Lipinets defeats Jayar Inson by TKO with savage left hook
Video Details
Sergey Lipinets catches Jayar Inson with a big left hook in the 2nd round, winning the fight by TKO to improve to 16-1. Buy the Pacquiao vs Thurman Pay Per View to catch more boxing action.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618