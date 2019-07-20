Welterweight Abel Ramos picks up 25th career win with 4th round TKO of Jimmy Williams
Video Details
Abel Ramos didn't manage to put Jimmy Williams on the mat, but the fight was ended in the fourth round as he had him on the ropes, giving him his 25th career win. The TKO was Williams' third career loss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618