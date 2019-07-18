Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman full pre-fight press conference | PBC on FOX
Video Details
Boxing's only eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao meets fellow Welterweight World Champ Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy and a claim to the top spot in one of boxing’s most talented divisions July 20 on Fox Sports Pay-Per-View.
