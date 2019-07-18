Keith Thurman joins PBC on FOX crew: ‘I’m living the dream and you can’t take that away from me’
Video Details
Keith Thurman defends his WBA Welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, July 20 on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View. He told the PBC on FOX crew nobody's taking the belt from him.
