Manny Pacquiao on returning for fifth career fight at MGM Grand Casino
Video Details
Manny Pacquiao takes on Keith Thurman for the Super WBA Welterweight title on Saturday, July 20. Pacquiao discussed what the MGM Grand Casino has meant to his career in his previous four fights there.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618