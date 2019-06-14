Jermell Charlo opens up about his relationship with his twin brother Jermall
Video Details
Twin brothers Jermell and Jermall Charlo may be fighting in different weight classes, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t a team. Don’t miss Jermell Charlo versus Jorge Cota on June 23, 2019, live on FOX at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
