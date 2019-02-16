Errol Spence Jr. talks Mikey Garcia fight, ‘dream’ of boxing in JerryWorld | FULL INTERVIEW

Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr. is ready for his March 16th fight with four-division titleholder Mike Garcia. He talks about the dream of fighting practically in his backyard, his approach to Garcia, and what he hopes to show fans with our PBC on FOX crew.

