Errol Spence Jr. talks Mikey Garcia fight, ‘dream’ of boxing in JerryWorld | FULL INTERVIEW
Video Details
Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr. is ready for his March 16th fight with four-division titleholder Mike Garcia. He talks about the dream of fighting practically in his backyard, his approach to Garcia, and what he hopes to show fans with our PBC on FOX crew.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618