Leo Santa Cruz wants to unify … but he’s got to get past Rivera first
Video Details
Leo Santa Cruz has set a big goal for himself: he wants to unify the featherweight division. But first, he needs to get past Rafael Rivera on Saturday, February 26th, live on FOX.
