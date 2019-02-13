Santa Cruz respects Rivera but predicts a KO victory
WBA Featherweight World Champion Leo Santa Cruz knows that Rafael Rivera is a tough opponent, but he’s confident he’ll walk away with a knockout victory on Saturday, February 16, 2019, live on FOX.
