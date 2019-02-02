Fighter Of The Week: Anthony Dirrell
Video Details
Fighter Of The Week: Former Super Middleweight Champion Anthony Dirrell battles once-beaten Avni Yildirim of Turkey in a clash for the vacant WBC 168-LB title Feb. 23 on FS1. #PBConFS1 #DirrellYildirim
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618