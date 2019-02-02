Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson reveal where they were for Brady’s first Super Bowl
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- AFC South
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- boxing
- Cleveland Browns
- Deshaun Watson
- Deshaun Watson
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- PBC
- Tom Brady
-
Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson and other NFL stars reveal where they were for Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl win in 2002.
