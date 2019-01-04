Blast from the Past: Nyambayar RD1 KO of Vazquez
Video Details
Blast From The Past — 7.15.16 — Tugstsogt Nyambayar made quick work of Rafael Vazquez. The 2012 Olympic silver medalist returns to the ring this Saturday night against former title challenger Oscar Escandon on #PBConFS1.
