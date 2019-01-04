Escandon vs Nyambayar – Watch Video Highlights | May 26, 2018
Video Details
Tugstsogt Nyambayar improved his record to 9-0 by dropping Oscar Escandon 5x in three rounds en route to victory on PBC on FS1 May 26, 2018.
