Figueroa vs Escandon – Watch Video Highlights | September 30, 2018
Video Details
Super bantamweight contender Brandon Figueroa defeats Oscar Escandon via 10th-round knockout on September 30, 2018, live on PBC on FS1. Figueroa's record improves to 17-0, 12 KOs.
