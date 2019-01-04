Thurman vs Guerrero highlights: March 7, 2015
Video Details
In a fight with lots of action, Keith Thurman put on a winning performance against Robert Guerrero March 7, 2015 at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
