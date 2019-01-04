Video Details

On May 26, 2018, Tugstsogt Nyambayar declared himself ready to face southpaw Gary Russell Jr., Leo Santa Cruz, Abner Mares, Josh Warrington or any current or former champion at 122 or 126 pounds following his five-knockdown, third-round knockout of ex title-holder Oscar Escandon in the co-feature of PBC on FS1 at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.