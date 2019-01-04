Fighter of the Week: Adam Kownacki
Video Details
Fighter of the Week: Polish-born, Brooklyn-based heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki returns to the ring Sept. 8 when he faces former IBF titleholder Charles Martin at Barclays Center and live on Showtime Boxing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618