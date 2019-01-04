PBC Fighter of the Week: Keith Thurman
Video Details
Keith Thurman lets his fist do the talking when it comes to boxing. The undefeated fighter faces his biggest test Saturday, March 4, when he faces faces fellow undefeated world champ Danny Garcia. The king of the welterweights will be resolved and Thurman looks to reign supreme.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618