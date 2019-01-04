PBC Boxing Beefs: Keith Thurman vs Errols Spence Jr.
Video Details
Keith Thurman and Errol Spence Jr. exchanged words on Twitter following Spence's victory over Kell Brook on May 27, 2017. Could we see a 147-pound unification bout between these two powerhouses in the near future?
