Blast From The Past: Kownacki Shocks Szpilka
Video Details
Blast From The Past: Szpilka vs Kownacki "In the fourth round, my right hand drew blood from Szpilka’s nose, and I noticed he was getting tired." He goes on to say that he "whispered into his ear, “Are you remembering the Deontay Wilder fight?” He was shocked. His eyes went wide like, “What the [expletive] he talking about?" - Adam Kownacki
