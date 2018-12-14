Fighter Of The Week: Jermell Charlo
Video Details
Unbeaten Junior Middleweight World Champ Jermell Charlo puts his WBC 154-pound title on the line vs two-time challenger Tony Harrison next Saturday, December 22 at Barclays Center and live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618