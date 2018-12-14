Charlo vs Monroe and Charlo vs Harrison Preview: December 22, 2018
On December 22nd, PBC presents a world title doubleheader featuring interim WBC 160-pound world champion Jermall Charlo taking on Willie Monroe Jr. and WBC 154-pound world champion Jermell Charlo battling top contender Tony Harrison.
