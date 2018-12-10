Blast From The Past: Jermall Charlo KOs Julian Williams
Video Details
BLAST FROM THE PAST — 12.10.16 — TWO Years Ago today, IBF Junior Middleweight Champ Jermall Charlo Wilder defended his title with a crippling uppercut in RD5, defeating Julian Williams on #PBConShowtime at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618