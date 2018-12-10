Charlo vs Monroe and Charlo vs Harrison Preview: December 22, 2018
Unbeaten Jermall Charlo defends his interim WBC 160-pound belt against former two-time title challenger Willie Monroe Jr. Plus, undefeated junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo makes the fourth defense of his WBC 154-pound title against two-time title challenger Tony Harrison.
