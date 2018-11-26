Charlo vs Centeno Highlights: April 21, 2018 – PBC on Showtime
Former 154-pound champion Jermall Charlo sent a statement to the middleweight division in the co-main event, knocking out previously once-beaten contender Hugo Centeno Jr. to capture the interim WBC 160-pound title on PBC on Showtime on April 21, 2018.
