Charlo vs Centeno Highlights: April 21, 2018 – PBC on Showtime

Video Details

Former 154-pound champion Jermall Charlo sent a statement to the middleweight division in the co-main event, knocking out previously once-beaten contender Hugo Centeno Jr. to capture the interim WBC 160-pound title on PBC on Showtime on April 21, 2018.

