Fighter of the Week: Jermell Charlo
Video Details
FIGHTER OF THE WEEK: Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo defends his WBC title June 9 when he faces former 154-pound titleholder Austin Trout in LA. Watch #CharloTrout live on SHOWTIME.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618