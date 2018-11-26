Blast from the Past: Charlo KOs Lubin

Video Details

When WBC Champ Jermell Charlo (30-0, 15 KOs) successfully defended his 154-pound world title against Erickson Lubin (18-1, 13 KOs) with a first-round TKO, no one saw it coming. It was fast, devastating and shocking. If you blinked, you might have missed it at the Barclays Center.

