Watch Jarrett Hurd’s KO win to unify the 154-pound championship as PBC comes to FOX and FS1
Video Details
April 7, 2018 was a big day for Jarrett Hurd. The PBC is coming to FOX and FS1!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618