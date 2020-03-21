Looking for your dose of sports as we all hunker down and try to stay healthy? You’re in luck.

On Saturday, FOX broadcast a special replay of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman PBC pay-per-view in its entirety. So come join as we relive the battle for welterweight supremacy on a main card that featured a KO, a TKO, and a main event that went the distance.

We're on FOX with a replay of @MannyPacquiao vs. @keithfthurmanjr! *Check your local listings* pic.twitter.com/rbVRz1ltZt Article continues below ... — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) March 21, 2020

The night started explosively, as Luis Nery defeated Juan Carlos Payano via a ninth-round KO:

Don't blink, you might miss Luis Nery's 24th KO! pic.twitter.com/S0vK4IfOWu — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) July 21, 2019

Up next was a welterweight tilt between Sergey Lipinets and Jayar Inson. And before we could get settled in for that one, Lipinets secured the victory with an absolutely vicious shot in the second round:

Let’s see that again:

Now, in Inson’s defense, he had stepped in at the last minute to replace the injured John Molina Jr., and he should be commended for insuring the fight went out. But that was still something else.

The third fight started to set the tone a little bit more for the main event, as Yordenis Ugas defeated Omar Figueroa Jr. via a unanimous decision after twelve hard-hitting rounds:

Yordenis Ugas goes the distance against Omar Figueroa Jr and gets the unanimous decision in the co-main event 👊 Eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao faces World Champion Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy! BUY NOW: https://t.co/AeIXwbC2Dr pic.twitter.com/OSE5aqt9pe — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) July 21, 2019

Then, it was time for the main event, featuring the living legend Manny Pacquiao:

And the Pac-Man didn’t waste a single bit of time. After absorbing a bit of a flurry, he caught Thurman with a right, sending him to the mat in the first round:

Pacquiao followed up his offense with some sensational defense, dancing both figuratively and literally around Thurman:

But in the fifth, the tide started to shift, if only subtly. Thurman kept coming forward, even when Pacquiao landed a couple of solid blows, countering with a left of his own:

It's just all out action in round 5 of #PacquiaoThurman! pic.twitter.com/vJYHnTyhxy — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) March 21, 2020

By the seventh, Thurman had Pacquiao on the defensive, with our judge scoring both the sixth and seventh rounds for the Super Welterweight champion:

WBA Champ @keithfthurmanjr gettin' loose in the 7th 👀 Eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao faces World Champion Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy! BUY NOW: https://t.co/AeIXwbC2Dr pic.twitter.com/uGIXM2U0Ip — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) July 21, 2019

Then again, this is Manny Pacquiao. He wasn’t going to be knocked off his game:

Round 9 was emblematic of the entire fight — back and forth …

Back and forth.

Back and forth.

Back and forth.

Back and forth. pic.twitter.com/RAFZuzusWZ — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) March 21, 2020

… with some simply outstanding boxing:

The 10th round proved decisive, as Pacquiao landed a massive body shot to build on the razor-thin advantage he’d established throughout the fight:

.@MannyPacquiao with a massive body shot in the 10th! Eight-division World Champion Manny Pacquiao faces World Champion Keith Thurman for WBA supremacy! BUY NOW: https://t.co/AeIXwbC2Dr pic.twitter.com/zkBRF3Uc2G — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) July 21, 2019

Although the fight went the distance, Pacquiao was declared the victor by split decision, becoming the oldest welterweight to win a major title in boxing history, at 40 years old:

It was a win by split decision for @MannyPacquiao. Did you agree with the results? pic.twitter.com/p8vC1Mw7lw — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) March 21, 2020

PACQUIAO IS BACK! No problem for @mannypacquiao as he dominates his way to a 61st win! pic.twitter.com/BBJ12BSndT — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) January 20, 2019

You can check out the full fight highlight, from the fighters’ entrances to the raising of Pacquiao’s hand being raised, on the PBC on FOX YouTube channel, where you can also find a treasure trove of exclusive, behind-the-scenes content from Pacquiao vs. Thurman!

Thanks for reliving the fight with us, and stay tuned for more classic events on FOX!