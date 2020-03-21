Relive the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman PPV re-air exclusively on FOX

Looking for your dose of sports as we all hunker down and try to stay healthy? You’re in luck.

On Saturday, FOX broadcast a special replay of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman PBC pay-per-view in its entirety. So come join as we relive the battle for welterweight supremacy on a main card that featured a KO, a TKO, and a main event that went the distance.

The night started explosively, as Luis Nery defeated Juan Carlos Payano via a ninth-round KO:

Up next was a welterweight tilt between Sergey Lipinets and Jayar Inson. And before we could get settled in for that one, Lipinets secured the victory with an absolutely vicious shot in the second round:

Let’s see that again:

Now, in Inson’s defense, he had stepped in at the last minute to replace the injured John Molina Jr., and he should be commended for insuring the fight went out. But that was still something else.

The third fight started to set the tone a little bit more for the main event, as Yordenis Ugas defeated Omar Figueroa Jr. via a unanimous decision after twelve hard-hitting rounds:

Then, it was time for the main event, featuring the living legend Manny Pacquiao:

And the Pac-Man didn’t waste a single bit of time. After absorbing a bit of a flurry, he caught Thurman with a right, sending him to the mat in the first round:

Pacquiao followed up his offense with some sensational defense, dancing both figuratively and literally around Thurman:

But in the fifth, the tide started to shift, if only subtly. Thurman kept coming forward, even when Pacquiao landed a couple of solid blows, countering with a left of his own:

By the seventh, Thurman had Pacquiao on the defensive, with our judge scoring both the sixth and seventh rounds for the Super Welterweight champion:

Then again, this is Manny Pacquiao. He wasn’t going to be knocked off his game:

Round 9 was emblematic of the entire fight — back and forth …

… with some simply outstanding boxing:

The 10th round proved decisive, as Pacquiao landed a massive body shot to build on the razor-thin advantage he’d established throughout the fight:

Although the fight went the distance, Pacquiao was declared the victor by split decision, becoming the oldest welterweight to win a major title in boxing history, at 40 years old:

You can check out the full fight highlight, from the fighters’ entrances to the raising of Pacquiao’s hand being raised, on the PBC on FOX YouTube channel, where you can also find a treasure trove of exclusive, behind-the-scenes content from Pacquiao vs. Thurman!

Thanks for reliving the fight with us, and stay tuned for more classic events on FOX!