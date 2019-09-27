Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter: How to watch, odds, start time and more | FOX PPV

On Saturday night, the boxing world will once again turn its attention to a PBC title unification welterweight superfight. In July, Manny Pacquiao toppled the undefeated Keith Thurman. This time around, Errol Spence Jr. will put his perfect 25-0-0 record and his IBF welterweight title on the line against WBC Welterweight Champion Shawn Porter, who enters with a career record of 30-2-1.

Spence is a heavy favorite heading into the fight, but both men are among the elite of the premier division in boxing at the moment. Spence’s heavy hands have resulted in a stellar 84 percent knockout rate in his victories, but Porter remains confident and undaunted, as all top competitors are.

"He never been knocked out before, that's coo, but everybody knows I can knock him out." – @ErrolSpenceJr

Watch the unifying 145lb #SpencePorter fight on #PBConFOXPPV: https://t.co/2As12mnNRU pic.twitter.com/hMrzxRyJDg Article continues below ... — PBC (@premierboxing) September 27, 2019

Time: The main pay-per-view fights will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 28, on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View, preceded by a PBC prelim card starting at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

Channel: The main card will be available exclusively on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View for $74.99. You can click here to order the event and stream live on any of your devices, or check with your cable provider for details on how to order at home.

Odds: Errol Spence Jr. is currently a -800 heavy betting favorite, Shawn Porter is a +500 underdog, according to FOX Bet. (The price for a draw is currently +2200.)

Undercard: There are 3 undercard fights on the main pay-per-view: WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony Dirrell (33-1-1) vs. David Benavidez (21-0-0); Josesito Lopez (36-8-0) vs. John Molina Jr. (30-8-0); and Mario Barrios (24-0-0) vs. Batyr Akhmedov (7-0-0).