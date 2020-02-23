In a follow-up to their 2018 thriller, undefeated heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury did battle once again on Saturday night.

It turned out to be not much of a battle.

IT'S OVER! THE GYPSY KING HAS DONE IT! 👑 Article continues below ... Tyson Fury deals Deontay Wilder his first career loss and is the NEW WBC Heavyweight champ! #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/yZ10RReCIB — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

Fury dominated Wilder, capturing his WBC Heavyweight Championship belt in the process.

In fact, you could say, well …

Let’s have a look at how Fury pulled it off, beginning with his arrival:

Soon after, Wilder arrived.

One question, champ: WHERE CAN WE GET THAT JACKET?!

We’ll never get over that jacket, but we’ll move on for now.

Wilder looked ready to go.

As for Fury, he looked ready to go…to the club?

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have their own ways of getting in the zone 👑😂 Stream #WilderFury2 on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/mqDaw5quAI pic.twitter.com/C2kFHLPMFJ — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

We all get loose in different ways.

As with any big fight, celebrities need their screen time.

Let’s see who else has made their way to Las Vegas:

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Jerry West, Magic Johnson and more. The stars are out for #WilderFury2 🌟 Stream the fight on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/6ELWRZMz63 pic.twitter.com/BPjX1wmDft — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2020

The most feared heavyweight in history was also on-hand for tonight’s clash!

Speaking of fearsome…

That’s a scary sight. Wilder looked ready.

One of our guys was also ready.

Great seats, Cowherd.

The Gypsy King took the ring first:

We expected nothing less from 'The Gypsy King'!

👑@Tyson_Fury makes his royal entrance to the ring. Buy #WilderFury2 NOW: https://t.co/auWEj0uOn9 pic.twitter.com/X72ft0aM9J — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

Wilder arrived in style as well:

Look at that outfit!

The fight was on!

Round 1 was a feeling out process for the most part.

Fury did just what he said he would, went on the attack in round 1. Won it 10-9 mostly because he was the aggessor. Each landed one good shot. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 23, 2020

Consensus seemed to be that Fury landed the cleaner punches and took the round.

We were on to Round 2!

Fury predicted a 2nd rd knockout. I thought Wilder would turn the tables on him. He tried with several haymakers. One landed. Wilder 10-9. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 23, 2020

It was a better round for Wilder and both men were taking some punishment.

Wilder and Fury have both landed big shots in the first 2RDs, both have taken the punches well. #WilderFury2 — PBC (@premierboxing) February 23, 2020

At the beginning of Round 3, Wilder went down.

DOWN GOES WILDER! FURY SCORES A KNOCKDOWN IN ROUND 3! BUY #WilderFury2: https://t.co/auWEj0uOn9 pic.twitter.com/LL2LnXd8xN — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

Fury lands a right hook and sends Wilder to the canvas for the first time in his career. #WilderFury2 — PBC (@premierboxing) February 23, 2020

We were into Round 4 and Wilder was trying to regain his composure after that big shot that sent him to the canvas a round ago.

Fury is using his weight to smother Wilder in RD4, making it difficult Fury to get air during clinches. #WilderFury2 — PBC (@premierboxing) February 23, 2020

Wilder survived the round on shaky legs and we were headed into the fifth.

Fury's extra tonnage (273 pounds) is overwhelming Wilder. Just too big for him. He has never been attacked like this. Fury wins R4 10-9. Now the question is … will Fury start to run out of gas carrying so much weight? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 23, 2020

The fifth round was underway and Fury was all over Wilder early.

Wilder went down on a straight shot in the middle of the round!

A straight hand send Wilder to the canvas for the 2nd time in 5RDs. #WilderFury2 — PBC (@premierboxing) February 23, 2020

Fury lost a point in the fifth and it gave Wilder a much-needed break.

Kenny Bayless saved Wilder by deducting a point from Fury just as it looked like he was about to be finished. Bloody mouth, bloody ear. Fury still won the round 10-9. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 23, 2020

Round 6 was off and Fury was completely dominating.

This thing didn’t look like it was going to carry on much longer.

Fury literally tried to lick some of the blood on Wilder's neck. Continued to attack, lay on Wilder on the ropes. But Wilder hung in pretty well. Lost 10-9. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 23, 2020

Yes, Fury licked blood off Wilder’s neck.

Wilder ear drum is busted and his equilibrium is off. Fury is dominating this fight. Don’t see how Wilder finishes this fight on his feet. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 23, 2020

Shortly into Round 7 and Wilder’s corner threw in the towel…Fury was your winner by corner stoppage!

He talked the talk. And he walked the walk. 💯 Congratulations to the new WBC Heavyweight champion, @Tyson_Fury! pic.twitter.com/CNwXh6cYwX — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

What an incredible performance by Fury.

I have little doubt Fury was going to win this fight, but wish Wilder's corner hadn't thrown in the towel. Remember how Fury rose from the canvas in R12 of the first fight. Obviously, he wasn't hurt as badly as Wilder was this time. But … he deserved the rest of the round. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 23, 2020

After the fight, Wilder talked about the first loss of his professional career:

Wilder sounded OK in his interview. Said he didn't want to make excuses, but made vague excuses about things that didn't go right before the fight. Still think he deserved the rest of the round. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 23, 2020

I would have let Tyson Fury land one more bomb — but Wilder was seemingly out on his feet several times tonight. His punches had no impact on a Fury in the last couple rounds. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 23, 2020

Fury – in true Fury fashion – ended his post-fight interview with a song:

🎶Singin' this'll be the day that I die

This'll be the day that I die🎶@Tyson_Fury serenades the crowd after his victory. Buy #WilderFury2 NOW: https://t.co/auWEj0uOn9 pic.twitter.com/ipz5Q5uhxf — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

And we followed him to his locker room, giving you an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look:

Here's the moment @Tyson_Fury entered his locker room after his EPIC win over Deontay Wilder. 👀👑 #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/QbIx01mjY3 — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

Congratulations to Tyson Fury on the decisive win. Truly, you are the king.