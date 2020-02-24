Was Deontay Wilder his own worst enemy against Tyson Fury?

Turns out that Tyson Fury’s 273-pound frame wasn’t the only thing weighing down Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

In his first interview since Saturday’s defeat at the hands of Fury, Wilder offered some interesting insight into his form walking into the ring.

Whether or not Wilder is making an excuse is up for debate.

That thing did look heavy.

At the same time, what is 40 pounds to a 231-pound heavyweight champion?

Regardless, all indications on Monday are that Wilder had more going on coming into Saturday than just the fight, and that might have doomed him before the first bell.

Sure, boxers always call their shot. Fury’s prediction of a KO was in no way unique.

But what was unique is that Fury not only called his shot…he called his gameplan.

Before the fight, Fury vowed to go straight at Wilder in an effort to eliminate any questions that exist about his punching ability.

Clearly, he accomplished that.

But now another question exists…how come Deontay wasn’t ready for it?

There might be your answer.

Because of his massive, one-punch KO power, Wilder often seems to rely on that massive, one-punch KO power, as opposed to boxing.

He relies on it so much, and it has proved to be so lethal, that our Skip Bayless believed he still had a chance to win on Saturday, despite the way the first six rounds had transpired.

Wilder didn’t get to finish that round, and most thought his corner made the right decision.

However, much to his dismay, Wilder didn’t get to finish the round.

And it appears he plans to part ways with Mark Breland after Saturday’s result.

But was the loss really on Breland, or did it come down to Wilder’s preparation?

How could a boxer and his trainer view a situation so incredibly differently? Had they never spoken about this?

Or, did Wilder potentially return to the ring too quickly?

Give credit to Fury, who once again, spoke his gameplan into existence and then executed.

Saturday night couldn’t have gone any better for the Gypsy King.

But after the initial two rounds, and specifically after the first knockdown in the 3rd round, Wilder never seemed like he was in the fight.

Keep in mind, Wilder was undefeated and represented the sport’s most devastating knockout artist as of Saturday evening.

Something was amiss.

Wilder seems to be poised to get in the ring with Fury again. And who knows, maybe it will be the same result.

 

But maybe he hires a new trainer. And maybe, he plays down his extravagant entrance. And maybe, he takes heed of Fury revealing his gameplan.

And maybe, with the roles reversed, Wilder can pull off the massive upset.