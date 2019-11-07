https://assets.foxdcg.com/dpp-uploaded/images/promos/5da7ae8021e9a00019d89672/bg-1440-ppv-4@2x-ext.png
pay per view

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

WILDER vs ORTIZ II

*This event can only be viewed within the United States and its territories.

Watch LIVE on
November 23rd, 9PM ET/6PM PT.
ORDER NOW
Already purchased? Sign in.

WATCH LIVE ON ANY SCREEN

Stream the fight LIVE from any device on FOX Sports App.
featureImage
  • Image
    iOS 11.0
  • Image
    Android 5.0
  • Image
    Gen 4+
  • Image
    All models
  • Image
    All models
  • Image
    All models
  • Image
    All models
  1. Download the FOX Sports app.
  2. On “Settings” Sign In to your FOX Sports account to watch the fight.
featureImage
  • Image
    iOS 11.0
  • Image
    Android 5.0
  1. Download the FOX Sports app.
  2. On “Settings” Sign In to your FOX Sports account to watch the fight.
featureImage
  • Image
    Gen 4+
  • Image
    All models
  • Image
    All models
  • Image
    All models
  • Image
    All models
  1. Download the FOX Sports app on your connected screen.
  2. On “Settings” Sign In to your account to watch the fight.
featureImage
  1. Go to FOXSports.com.
  2. Sign In to your FOX Sports account to watch the fight.
WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
World Heavyweight Champ Deontay Wilder puts his unbeaten record and WBC belt on the line against Cuban contender Luis Ortiz II in this much-anticipated title rematch.
Deontay Wilder
vs
Luis Ortiz
Wilder
41-0-1
record
31-1-0
40 (95%)
KOS (KO%)
26 (81%)
223 lbs (101.15 kg)
weight
239 lbs (108.41 kg)
6' 7" (201 cm)
height
6' 4" (193 cm)
83" (211 cm)
reach
78" (198 cm)
Orthodox
stance
Southpaw
34
age
40
Ortiz
SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Leo Santa Cruz takes on Miguel Flores for the Super Featherweight World title.
Leo Santa Cruz
36-1-1
vs
Miguel Flores
24-2-0
FEATURED BOUTS
Featherweight
Angel Alejandro
7-0-0
vs
Francisco Javier Rodriguez
5-1-0
Bantamweight
Luis Nery
30-0-0
vs
Emmanuel Rodriguez
19-1-0
Junior Bantamweight
Brandon Figueroa
20-0-0
vs
Julio Ceja
32-4-0
Order the fight for just $74.99 plus applicable taxes & fees.
ORDER NOW

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

  • The cost is $74.99, plus applicable taxes & fees.
  • The Wilder vs. Ortiz II fight takes place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event will be streamed live on the web, FOX Sports apps and available through your cable or satellite provider.
  • Download the FOX Sports app using one of the following devices: Android (app v4.7.3 and Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or above), iOS (app v4.7.3 and iOS 11 or above), Apple TV (app v3.17 and Apple TV Gen 4 or above), Roku (app v3.13 and above, low and high memory devices supported), Fire TV (app v3.13 and above), Android TV (app v3.13 and above), or Xbox One (app v3.13 and above).
  • Check with your provider for details.
  • Visit foxsports.com on the most current versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Safari.
  • You can purchase tickets here: https://www.axs.com/events/382489/wilder-vs-ortiz-ii-tickets
  • For streaming help or questions about an order, visit our Pay-Per-View help center for FAQs or to chat with an expert, click here.