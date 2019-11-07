How much does it cost to purchase the fight on Pay-Per-View?
The cost is $74.99, plus applicable taxes & fees.
When is the fight?
The Wilder vs. Ortiz II fight takes place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event will be streamed live on the web, FOX Sports apps and available through your cable or satellite provider.
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event on the FOX Sports App?
Download the FOX Sports app using one of the following devices: Android (app v4.7.3 and Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or above), iOS (app v4.7.3 and iOS 11 or above), Apple TV (app v3.17 and Apple TV Gen 4 or above), Roku (app v3.13 and above, low and high memory devices supported), Fire TV (app v3.13 and above), Android TV (app v3.13 and above), or Xbox One (app v3.13 and above).
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event with my Cable, Satellite or other Pay TV Provider?
Check with your provider for details.
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event on the Web?
Visit foxsports.com on the most current versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Safari.
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event in person?