How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event on the FOX Sports App?

Download the FOX Sports app using one of the following devices: Android (app v4.15 and Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or above) iOS (app v4.15 and iOS 11 or above) Apple TV (app v3.24 and Gen 4+ or above) Roku (app v3.24 and Roku OS 9.0 or above) Fire TV (app v3.24.1 or above) Android TV (app v3.24.1 or above) Xbox One (app v3.24.1 and above) After downloading the FOX Sports app to your mobile device, you can cast the fight via Chromecast (iOS and Android) and Airplay (iOS).