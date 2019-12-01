Undefeated WBC Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten Lineal Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury continue their rivalry
in a blockbuster title rematch LIVE from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
*This event can only be viewed within the United States and its territories.
Stream the fight LIVE from any device on FOX Sports App.
Gen 4+
All models
All models
All models
All models
iOS 11.0
Android 6.0
Download the FOX Sports app.
On “Settings” Sign In to your FOX Sports account to watch the fight.
iOS 11.0
Android 6.0
Download the FOX Sports app.
On “Settings” Sign In to your FOX Sports account to watch the fight.
Gen 4+
All models
All models
All models
All models
Download the FOX Sports app on your connected screen.
On “Settings” Sign In to your account to watch the fight.
Computers & Smart devices
Go to FOXSports.com.
Sign In to your FOX Sports account to watch the fight.
WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
It’s the biggest Heavyweight title fight in decades as World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder faces lineal champ Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury for the second time. Two undefeated heavy hitters square off in the most anticipated rematch in recent heavyweight history.
Deontay Wilder
vs
Tyson Fury
42-0-1
record
29-0-1
41 (95%)
KOS (KO%)
20 (67%)
220 lbs (99.79 kg)
weight
254 lbs (115.21 kg)
6' 7" (201 cm)
height
6' 9" (206 cm)
83" (211 cm)
reach
85" (216 cm)
Orthodox
stance
Orthodox
34
age
31
FEATURED BOUTS
Heavyweight
Charles Martin
27-2-1
vs
Gerald Washington
20-3-1
Junior Middleweight
Sebastian Fundora
13-0-1
vs
Daniel Lewis
6-0-0
Junior Bantamweight
Emanuel Navarrete
30-1-0
vs
Jeo Santisima
19-2-0
Order the fight for just $79.99 plus applicable taxes & fees.
How much does it cost to purchase the fight on Pay-Per-View?
The cost is $79.99, plus applicable taxes & fees.
When is the fight?
The Wilder vs Fury fight takes place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event will be streamed live on the web, FOX Sports apps, ESPN+, and available through your cable or satellite provider.
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event on the FOX Sports App?
Download the FOX Sports app using one of the following devices:
Android (app v4.15 and Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or above)
iOS (app v4.15 and iOS 11 or above)
Apple TV (app v3.24 and Gen 4+ or above)
Roku (app v3.24 and Roku OS 9.0 or above)
Fire TV (app v3.24.1 or above)
Android TV (app v3.24.1 or above)
Xbox One (app v3.24.1 and above)
After downloading the FOX Sports app to your mobile device, you can cast the fight via Chromecast (iOS and Android) and Airplay (iOS).
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event with my Cable, Satellite or other Pay TV Provider?
Check with your provider for details.
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event on the Web?
Visit foxsports.com on the most current versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Safari.
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event in person?