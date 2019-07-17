How much does it cost to purchase the fight on Pay-Per-View?
The cost is $74.99, plus applicable taxes & fees.
When is the fight?
The fight will take place on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live on the web, FOX Sports apps and available through your cable or satellite provider.
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event on the FOX Sports App?
Download the FOX Sports app using one of the following devices: Android (app v4.7.3 and Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or above), iOS (app v4.7.3 and iOS 11 or above), Apple TV (app v3.13 and Apple TV Gen 4 or above), Roku (app v3.13 and above, low and high memory devices supported), Fire TV (app v3.13 and above), Android TV (app v3.13 and above), or Xbox One (app v3.13 and above).
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event with my Cable, Satellite or other Pay TV Provider?
Check with your provider for details.
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event on the Web?
Visit www.foxsports.com on the most current versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Safari.
How can I watch the PBC Pay-Per-View event in person?
You can purchase tickets here: https://www.axs.com/events/378782/spence-jr-vs-porter-tickets
How can I reach customer care for technical streaming help or questions about my order?
For streaming help or questions about an order, visit our Pay-Per-View help center for answers to common questions or to chat with an Expert. Link: https://help.fox.com/s/topic/0TO1H000000HIQCWA4/fox-sports-pbc-payperview