PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP

SPENCE JR vs PORTER

Watch LIVE on
September 28th, 9PM ET/6PM PT.
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP UNIFICATION
IBF Champion Errol Spence Jr. battles WBC Champion Shawn Porter for the unified welterweight championship of the world.
Errol Spence Jr
vs
Shawn Porter
Spence Jr
25-0-0
record
30-2-1
21 (84%)
KOS (KO%)
17 (52%)
146 lbs (66.22 kg)
weight
147 lbs (66.68 kg)
5' 9" (175 cm)
height
5' 6" (168 cm)
72' (183 cm)
reach
70' (177 cm)
Southpaw
stance
Orthodox
29
age
31
Porter
UnderCard
Super Middleweight
Anthony Dirrell
33-1-1
vs
David Benavidez
21-0-0
Welterweight
Josesito Lopez
36-8-0
vs
John Molina Jr
30-8-0
Junior Lightweight
Mario Barrios
24-0-0
vs
Batyr Akhmedov
7-0-0
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

  • The cost is $74.99, plus applicable taxes & fees.
  • The fight will take place on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live on the web, FOX Sports apps and available through your cable or satellite provider.
  • Download the FOX Sports app using one of the following devices: Android (app v4.7.3 and Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or above), iOS (app v4.7.3 and iOS 11 or above), Apple TV (app v3.13 and Apple TV Gen 4 or above), Roku (app v3.13 and above, low and high memory devices supported), Fire TV (app v3.13 and above), Android TV (app v3.13 and above), or Xbox One (app v3.13 and above).
  • Check with your provider for details.
  • Visit www.foxsports.com on the most current versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Safari.
  • You can purchase tickets here: https://www.axs.com/events/378782/spence-jr-vs-porter-tickets
  • For streaming help or questions about an order, visit our Pay-Per-View help center for answers to common questions or to chat with an Expert. Link: https://help.fox.com/s/topic/0TO1H000000HIQCWA4/fox-sports-pbc-payperview