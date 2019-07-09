pay per view
WORLD WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
Watch LIVE on July 20th, 9PM ET/6PM PT.
World Welterweight championship
Boxing’s only eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao takes on undefeated knockout artist Keith Thurman.
Manny
Pacquiao
vs
Keith
Thurman
61-7-2
record
29-0-0
39 (56%)
KOS (KO%)
22 (76%)
146 lbs (66.22 kg)
weight
147 lbs (66.68 kg)
5' 5" (165 cm)
height
5' 7" (170 cm)
67' (170 cm)
reach
69' (175 cm)
Southpaw
stance
Orthodox
40
age
30
UnderCard
Omar
Figueroa Jr
28-0-1
vs
Yordenis
Ugas
23-4-0
Sergey
Lipinets
15-1-0
vs
John
Molina Jr
30-8-0
Luis
Nery
29-0-0
vs
Juan Carlos
Payano
21-2-0
