Sean Rash defeats Bill O’Neill to win PBA Summer Clash | PBA on FOX
In another new format rolled out by the PBA, Sean Rash took out Bill O'Neill in the finals of the PBA Summer Clash. In this tournament, everyone rolls one ball with the lowest score each round being eliminated until there is only one man left.
