Kris Prather wins grueling inaugural PBA Strike Derby | PBA on FOX
Video Details
The PBA is back and returns with a new tournament, the PBA Strike Derby. The rules are simple, bowl as many strikes as you possibly can in two minutes. Prather defeated Anthony Simonsen in the finals to take the crown.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.