Get to Know Dom Barrett
Video Details
Dom Barrett talks about how he got into bowling, his strategy in trying to find an advantage, how he handles all the travel, his previous career as a day trader and more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618