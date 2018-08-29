Top basketball organizations join for expanded prep training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball is expanding its men’s junior national team program, partnering with the NBA, NCAA and National Basketball Players Association to bring about 80 high school players to training camps.

USA Basketball say about 20 athletes from each high school class will participate in six camps during the 2018-19 season.

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt says the expanded initiative “aligns well with a recommendation from the Commission on College Basketball” for the organizations to collaborate on a developmental program for promising teenage prospects.

The first camp will take place for players from all high school grades from Oct. 5-7 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Another will take place at the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four in Minneapolis.

Players will be educated on off-court life skills, including preparation for college recruiting, and the program will include a parent education program.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts says the youth basketball partnership “is an effort that is long overdue.”