The Latest: Hoops Hall opens doors to point guards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The latest on the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

Ray Allen gave a shoutout to former Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in his Hall of Fame induction speech.

He called his teammates from the 2008 NBA champions “future Hall of Famers.”

Things haven’t been so smooth in their relationship since Allen left Boston to join LeBron James with the rival Miami Heat. Coach Doc Rivers says he wants to get everyone back together. Pierce says he’s moved past it.

Allen says he holds no grudges. But he said this week he didn’t expect to hear any congratulations from his former teammates.