Spanish king welcomes basketball world champions

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s men’s basketball team has been welcomed by the Spanish king and thousands of fans on the streets of Madrid after winning the World Cup title over the weekend.

Players presented the trophy to Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on Monday, with captain Rudy Fernández putting a winner’s medal around the monarch’s neck before posing for photos.

Players then paraded atop an open bus to a plaza where fans awaited to greet the newly crowned world champions.

Spain defeated Argentina 95-75 in Sunday’s final in China to secure its second world title, and first since 2006.

Players also presented the trophy to Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Local media said Sunday’s final was the most watched basketball game ever in Spain.