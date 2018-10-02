LaMelo Ball ejected after brawl in Lithuania
AP
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — LaMelo Ball, the brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, has been ejected from a game in Lithuania after striking an opponent.
Ball clashed with Lithuanian player Mindaugas Susinskas during Monday’s exhibition game between local club Dzukija and a touring team of United States players from the Junior Basketball Association established by the Ball brothers’ father, LaVar Ball.
With LaMelo Ball’s team leading 69-54 early in the third quarter, Susinskas seemed to tap the back of Ball’s head during a stoppage in play, and Ball struck him in the face.
That prompted players from both teams to shove each other in a brief melee.
After Ball and Susinskas were ejected, the U.S. team went on to lose 124-116.