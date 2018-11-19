Greek prosecutor investigates TV slur against basketballer

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek prosecutor is investigating televised remarks made by a sport commentator who allegedly called black basketball player Thanasis Antetokounmpo an “ape.”

The remark against Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, drew support for the brothers from Greece’s prime minister.

The Greek brothers were born in Athens to Nigerian parents.

The commentator, Takis Tsoukalas, made the comment on Nov. 9 after Antetokounmpo’s Panathinaikos beat Olympiakos 93-80 in the Euroleague. He angrily denied his criticism was racially motivated and insisted he was referring to behavior on the court.

In a post on social media, Giannis Antetokounmpo described the comment as a “negative-racist incident.”