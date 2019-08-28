Capsule previews for the basketball World Cup

SHANGHAI (AP) — It is gold or bust for U.S. as the two-time defending World Cup champions try to become the first nation to win three straight.

Serbia, Spain and Greece are among the top teams that won’t make it easy for the Americans.

The tournament starts Saturday and there will be two teams advancing from each group to the round of 16, which begins on Sept. 6. Quarterfinal play starts Sept. 10, semifinals are on Sept. 13 and the championship game is in Beijing on Sept. 15.

Capsule previews for the eight groups: