Basketball debt case against ex-Twin Silva is revived

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has revived the case of a professional basketball player seeking money from former Minnesota Twins pitcher Carlos Silva.

Leon Rodgers played for the Marinos in Venezuela starting in 2012 and signed an employment agreement in 2014 to play two more seasons, with an option for a third. The lawsuit alleges the team failed to pay Rodgers’ full salary for the next three years and that Silva, who once owned the team, agreed to personally pay him.

Court documents filed by Silva’s lawyers say he sold his interest in the team in 2013 and was not party to the salary agreement.

A lower court dismissed the case. But the appellate ruled Monday that the court should have first ruled on Silva’s request to compel arbitration. The case was sent back for a ruling on that issue.

Silva pitched for the Twins for four years. He ended his nine-year career in 2010 with the Chicago Cubs.

At the time of the lawsuit, Minnesota Public Radio News reported that Rodgers claimed he was owed $680,000.