Andrew Bogut debuts for Sydney Kings

SYDNEY (AP) — NBA star Andrew Bogut has made a short but strong debut for the Sydney Kings in a pre-season match ahead of Australia’s National Basketball League season.

The center, who started his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks and ended with the Los Angeles Lakers, played 15 minutes against the Japan national team Friday, scoring four points, claiming six rebounds and providing a match-high six assists.

Sydney, who won 77-57, conceded 19 points in the first half but 38 in the second when Bogut was on the bench.

“I was always just trying to ease into it,” Bogut said. “I haven’t played a game since January.

“When I played with the Lakers, I wasn’t getting a lot of minutes. It was my first organized hitout in seven months so I just wanted to go as hard as I could in the first half.

“There’s going to be games in the NBL season when I’m not going to be the leading scorer, I’m not going to be the leading rebound getter. But I know ‘I’m going to still have an impact on the game just because I’m out there.”